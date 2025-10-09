Cobalt Blue Chairman Rob Biancardi to Step Down; Board Refresh Announced

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB), an Australian company focused on developing cobalt resources, including the Broken Hill Cobalt Project, announced that Chairman Rob Biancardi will retire at the conclusion of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) after nearly ten years in the role. Mr Biancardi stated that with a refreshed management team and increasing momentum behind cobalt prices, he believes it is the right time for him to step away. Joe Kaderavek has agreed to assume the role of Chair following the AGM.

As the company progresses toward a final investment decision on its Kwinana Cobalt Refinery, the Board will commence searching for a technically strong, independent Non-Executive Director to replace Mr Biancardi. In addition, Cobalt Blue announced the immediate appointment of Chief Executive Officer Dr Andrew Tong to the Board as Managing Director. The Board recognises Dr Tong’s understanding of the company’s strategic and operational goals, expecting that he will continue to make a significant contribution at the Board level.

Dr Tong expressed his gratitude to Mr Biancardi for his service and stated he looks forward to working with the other directors to deliver value for shareholders. The company also addressed its previously announced intention to seek shareholder approval to change its name to Core Blue Minerals Limited.

Given the evolution of the company’s strategy, the Board has decided to defer any name change and does not intend to seek shareholder approval for the proposed change in the foreseeable future. This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited.