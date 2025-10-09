Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX:EQS), a company focused on providing research and investment related services, today announced an update regarding its planned acquisition of Baker Young Limited. Equity Story has advised that the conditions precedent required for the completion of the acquisition of the business and assets of Baker Young Limited were not satisfied by the previously agreed deadline of 30 September 2025.

According to the terms outlined in the Asset Sale Agreement for the acquisition, Equity Story has formally notified Baker Young of the termination of the agreement. This decision follows a period where the necessary conditions for the acquisition to proceed were not met within the stipulated timeframe.

The announcement confirms that the termination is now in effect, bringing an end to the proposed acquisition. Equity Story Group offers various services including investor relations and capital raising ventures. The company’s focus remains on its core business activities and future growth strategies.

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd has authorised the release of this announcement. Further details can be obtained from David Nolan, Managing Director, via the provided contact information.