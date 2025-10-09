Great Divide Mining Highlights High-Grade Antimony and Gold at Coonambula Project

Great Divide Mining Limited (ASX: GDM), a Gold, Antimony and critical metals miner, explorer and developer with five projects across 17 tenements, has acknowledged an announcement from its Farm-In Joint Venture partner, Dart Mining NL (ASX: DTM), regarding outstanding surface sampling results from the Coonambula Antimony-Gold Project in Central Queensland. The results significantly enhance confidence in the project’s scale and potential.

Surface and in-situ sampling conducted by Dart Mining across the historic Banshee Mine area revealed exceptionally high grades. Antimony levels reached up to 65.3%, gold hit 17.0 g/t, and silver peaked at 97.9 g/t. According to GDM, these are the highest grades reported to date from the Banshee Mine.

GDM Managing Director Justin Haines stated that the results validated the company’s exploration model and the timing of the Dart Mining farm-in. Haines added that the Coonambula Project continues to demonstrate why GDM secured this position early, and these grades confirm the potential for a high-value antimony-gold system.

Dart Mining has already commenced its initial drilling program at Coonambula, designed to infill existing high-grade intersections and advance toward a JORC-compliant Antimony-Gold Resource. Under the Joint Venture Agreement, Dart Mining can earn up to a 51% interest in the Coonambula Project by completing defined drilling and reporting milestones over a two-year period. Dart has acquired an initial 15 % interest, and must now complete at least 4,000 m of drilling and deliver two geological/resource reports to reach the 51 % ownership.