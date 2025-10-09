Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX: BKT), a Tanzanian graphite developer, has announced the official commencement of the Early Works program for its Mahenge Graphite Project. A formal groundbreaking ceremony, officiated by the Minister of Minerals, the Hon. Anthony Mavunde, took place on October 9, 2025, marking the start of the program, which was previously announced on September 29, 2025. Black Rock Mining is focused on developing its 84% interest in the world-class Mahenge Graphite Project in Tanzania.

The Early Works program aims to complete sufficient preparatory activities to support a rapid acceleration of construction once Black Rock secures full funding and makes a Final Investment Decision (FID). The groundbreaking ceremony saw significant attendance, including the Korean Ambassador and representatives from POSCO International (POSCO), highlighting the project’s international importance and partnerships. The Mahenge Graphite Project is expected to contribute significantly to the Ulanga region through direct development and infrastructure support.

The project anticipates creating over 400 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs during Module 1, with this figure rising to over 900 FTE when all four modules are fully operational. A key element of the Mahenge project is the development of a 220kv high voltage lateral from Ifakara to Mahenge. This powerline will ensure Mahenge is globally competitive and will also provide a platform for further industrialisation and resource development in the region.

The Republic of Korea, currently chairing the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), considers this project a key effort towards building secure and diversified critical mineral supply chains. POSCO is contracted to take all fines from the project, and its associated company, POSCO Future M, intends to construct a new Spherical Purified Graphite (SPG) plant to support its existing anode plant in Korea. Black Rock Chairman, Richard Crookes, highlighted the importance of dependable suppliers and reliable customers in attracting lending institutions to the project.