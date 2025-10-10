Tamboran lays out Beetaloo growth plan with Falcon deal and pilot gas project

Corporation Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN; NYSE:TBN) has set out its growth path in the Beetaloo Basin, highlighting record well performance and near-term gas production as it prepares to deliver first sales into Darwin by mid-2026. Chair and Interim CEO Dick Stoneburner pointed to the Shenandoah South Pilot Project, where drilling and infrastructure are underway to support ~40 TJ/d (~39 MMcf/d) of gas sales, backed by Northern Territory government approvals and agreements under Beneficial Use of Gas legislation.

Tamboran’s agreed acquisition of Falcon Oil & Gas expands its footprint to ~2.9 million net acres and over 40,000 drilling locations, simplifying joint venture governance and strengthening its position ahead of a Phase 2 farm-out. Stoneburner said the company is now targeting a staged scale-up, with ~1 Bcf/d of gross production into the East Coast from 2029–30, and longer-term aspirations of 2 Bcf/d through LNG backfill and a potential NT-LNG development in the early 2030s.