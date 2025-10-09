ANZ Finalises Executive Team Ahead of Strategy Day

ANZ has finalised its executive leadership team with three new appointments, ahead of its strategy day scheduled for Monday. The changes follow Nuno Matos’ arrival as the new CEO in May. ANZ is one of Australia’s largest banks, providing a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers. The institution also operates internationally, with a significant presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Pedro Rodeia has been named the new head of the retail bank, succeeding Maile Carnegie, who departed shortly after Matos took over. Rodeia joins ANZ from McKinsey & Co, where he was a senior partner and former Global Banking Practice co-leader. He will commence his role in Melbourne in November. Until then, Bruce Rush will continue as acting group executive for the Australian retail division.

Christine Palmer has been appointed as the new chief risk officer for the ANZ group. Palmer comes from Santander, where Matos previously held several senior positions before joining HSBC. She will join ANZ in Melbourne in December, with Kevin Corbally continuing as group chief risk officer in the interim.

The final appointment is Donald Patra as group chief information officer, replacing Gerard Florian, who also recently left the bank. Patra joins ANZ from HSBC, completing the new executive lineup under Matos’ leadership.