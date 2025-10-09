Renewable Projects Secure Government Underwriting Contracts

AGL Energy, Macquarie’s Aula, and Squadron Energy-controlled Windlab are among the owners of 20 renewable and storage projects that have secured underwriting contracts in the Albanese government’s latest Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) round. The contracts aim to boost clean energy generation and support Australia’s renewable energy targets.

AGL highlighted that its 600-megawatt Hexham wind farm in south-west Victoria was included in the scheme, calling it a “fantastic milestone”. AGL is currently working with developer Wind Prospect with the intention of acquiring it ahead of a final investment decision in 2028. AGL Energy is an Australian electricity generator and retailer. Macquarie’s Aula Energy secured a CIS contract for its Carmody’s Hill wind farm in South Australia, while Windlab obtained a contract for its Gawara Baya wind and battery project in Queensland.

However, AGL’s cited timing indicates that several projects awarded CIS contracts are still years away from completion. This raises questions about whether these projects will be developed in time to contribute to the 2030 renewable energy targets. Other winners in the process include Equis Energy, Spark Renewables, Edify Energy, and Tilt Renewables.

Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen stated that the 20 projects, if developed, would provide 6.6 gigawatts of new clean generation capacity. This is reportedly enough to power more than 3 million households. Windlab develops, owns and operates wind farms across Australia, Southern Africa and East Africa.