Vonex Shares to be Suspended from Trading as Scheme Legally Effective

Vonex Limited (ASX: VN8), a full-service telecommunications business offering infrastructure solutions and hosted PBX and VoIP services predominantly to small to medium enterprise customers, has announced that it has lodged a copy of the Court’s orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), making the proposed scheme legally effective. The company also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature-rich cloud-hosted PBX system. As a result, Vonex anticipates its shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX at the close of trading today, 9 October 2025.

The announcement outlines the remaining key dates for the scheme. Today, 9 October 2025, marks the last day of trading for Vonex shares. The company will be suspended from trading on the ASX from the close of trading today. The record date for the scheme is set for Monday, 13 October 2025, followed by the implementation date on Monday, 20 October 2025.

Vonex expects to be delisted from the ASX on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chair of Vonex Ltd. Further details can be obtained by contacting Stephe Wilks, Non-Executive Chair of Vonex Ltd.