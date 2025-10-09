Court Approves MaxoTel Scheme for Vonex Acquisition

Vonex Limited (ASX: VN8) has announced that the Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved the scheme of arrangement for Maxo Telecommunications Pty Ltd (MaxoTel) to acquire all shares in Vonex that MaxoTel does not currently own. Vonex is a full-service telecommunications business offering infrastructure solutions and hosted PBX and VoIP services, primarily to small to medium enterprise customers. The company also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature-rich cloud-hosted PBX system.

The company anticipates lodging a copy of the Court’s orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) later today, which will mark the effective date of the Scheme. Following this lodgement, Vonex expects its shares to be suspended from trading on the ASX at the close of trading today, October 9, 2025.

The key dates for the Scheme’s progression are as follows: the effective date (lodgement of Court order with ASIC) is today, October 9, 2025, which is also the last day of trading in Vonex Shares; Vonex will be suspended from trading on the ASX from the close of trading today; the record date is set for Monday, October 13, 2025; the implementation date is Monday, October 20, 2025; and Vonex will be delisted from the ASX on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Chair of Vonex Ltd, Stephe Wilks. Further details can be obtained by contacting Stephe Wilks directly.