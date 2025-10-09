Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd (ASX: AGI) has announced that the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has referred the application of Chief Executive Officer Harald Neumann back to its staff. This decision was made during a meeting held earlier today regarding the licensure of all executive officers. The NGCB also recommended that Mr. Neumann withdraw his application. Ainsworth Game Technology is an Australian-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies gaming machines and related equipment. The company operates in various markets, including Australia, North America, Latin America, and Europe.

The referral follows requirements for all executive officers of Ainsworth to be licensed. According to an official statement, the NGCB meeting resulted in Mr. Neumann’s application being sent back to NGCB staff for further review, along with a suggestion for withdrawal.

Ainsworth’s Chairman, Mr. Danny Gladstone, stated that the board is now undertaking a review of Mr. Neumann’s role within the company in light of the NGCB’s decision. He added that further details would be provided to the market once the board’s review is completed.

The announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Ainsworth Board in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 15.5. Shareholders and interested parties are advised to monitor further announcements from the company regarding the outcome of the board’s review.