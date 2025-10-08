Ryman Healthcare Sees Sales Rebound

Ryman Healthcare has reported a 9 per cent increase in occupation right agreement (ORA) sales for the June quarter, signalling a continued recovery in sales volumes. This marks the second consecutive quarter of increased sales for the aged care provider, indicating a positive trend in their sales performance. Ryman Healthcare develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, offering a range of accommodation and care options for elderly residents. The company aims to provide a continuum of care, allowing residents to age in place within a supportive community.

Sales volumes for the first half of the year reached 704, a decrease from the 827 recorded a year prior. However, the current sales figures are tracking ahead of the company’s previously issued guidance range of 1100–1300 ORA sales. This suggests that Ryman Healthcare is on track to potentially exceed its initial sales expectations for the year.

According to Will Twiss, an analyst at Forsyth Barr, the company’s improving sales reflect quality lead generation and strong conversion rates on contracts. “Sales are improving faster than expected internally,” Twiss noted. The analyst also views this update as a positive sign, which should help to alleviate concerns about Ryman Healthcare losing market share to competitors.