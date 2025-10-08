GYG Confident on Outlook, Announces Buyback

Guzman y Gomez (GYG) has reaffirmed its financial guidance for the 2025–26 financial year, projecting underlying earnings before tax as a percentage of sales to be between 5.9 per cent and 6.3 per cent. This compares favourably to the 5.7 per cent achieved in the previous year, indicating continued financial strength and operational efficiency. Guzman y Gomez is a Mexican-themed fast food chain that offers a variety of tacos, burritos, and other related food items. The company has rapidly expanded across Australia and internationally, focusing on fresh ingredients and a vibrant dining experience.

In addition to the reaffirmed guidance, GYG announced plans for further expansion, with a target of opening 32 new restaurants across Australia. The company expressed confidence in its ability to meet its venue opening guidance for the 2025–2026 period, signaling a strong growth trajectory and commitment to increasing its market presence. This expansion will create new jobs and provide further opportunities for the company to reach more customers.

Furthermore, Guzman y Gomez has announced an on-market share buyback program of up to $100 million. The buyback is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of the 2025–2026 financial year. This strategic financial move reflects the company’s strong financial position and its confidence in its future performance, aiming to deliver value to its shareholders. The buyback program will be subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.