Brazilian Rare Earths Secures Processing Agreements

Brazilian Rare Earths has entered into agreements with Carester, a French rare earth processing specialist, to secure both heavy rare earth feedstocks and engineering services. These agreements are intended to support the development of a rare earth refinery located in Bahia, Brazil. Brazilian Rare Earths focuses on the exploration and development of rare earth element projects. The company aims to become a key player in the global rare earths market.

The agreements include a binding 10-year supply offtake agreement, ensuring a consistent supply of rare earth materials to Carester. This long-term commitment highlights the strategic importance of the partnership for both companies. The collaboration aims to leverage Carester’s expertise in rare earth processing to enhance the efficiency and output of the Brazilian refinery.

Carester will provide essential engineering services to optimise the refinery’s operations. The supply of heavy rare earth feedstocks will further support the refinery’s production capabilities. This collaboration is expected to strengthen Brazilian Rare Earths’ position in the rare earth element market and contribute to the growth of the local economy in Bahia.