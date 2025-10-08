Catalina Resources (CTN) Identifies Priority Gold Targets in Central Yilgarn

Catalina Resources Ltd (CTN), an Australian diversified mineral exploration and mine development company, has confirmed several priority gold targets within its Central Yilgarn Project in Western Australia. The company aims to create shareholder value through the successful exploration of prospective gold, base metal, lithium and iron ore projects and the development of these projects into production. This announcement follows an independent technical assessment by Apex Geoscience Ltd, which reviewed exploration data across the Yerilgee and Evanston greenstone belts.

The assessment highlighted prospects with consistent mineralisation and structural context, indicating potential for extensions. Catalina will now advance an integrated exploration program, combining soil sampling, air-core, and reverse-circulation (RC) drilling after heritage clearances are completed. The upcoming program will focus on following up untested zones and open mineralisation at Viper, Leghorn, T1B, Chicken Little, and Snowflake. Systematic sampling will also commence across Viper SE, T1E, T8, and Auger 2 to refine near-surface geochemical anomalies ahead of drilling.

Historical drilling results have provided compelling follow-up targets, including 15m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 12m at Viper, 48m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 27m at Leghorn, and 17m @ 4.1 g/t Au and 28 g/t Ag from 53m at Chicken Little. Executive Director Ross Cotton stated that the review has confirmed clear priorities for the next phase of work, with programs designed to build directly on known mineralisation. The company is focused on drilling as soon as possible, emphasising the increasing evidence of high-quality geology across the belt.

Catalina acquired the Yerilgee and Evanston Greenstone Belts in December 2024, consolidating over 650 square kilometres of contiguous tenure in the Central Yilgarn region. The project area contains multiple under-explored mineralised corridors prospective for gold, nickel, lithium, and rare-earth elements. The company has initiated the heritage clearance process with the relevant Traditional Owner group, with completion expected in late November 2025.