Infinity Mining (IMI) Discovers Antimony Mineralisation in Victoria

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX: IMI) has announced the discovery of antimony sulphide (stibnite) mineralisation at its Walhalla South Extended Project (EL 7356) in eastern Victoria. Infinity Mining is an Australian exploration company holding a diverse portfolio of projects, spanning over 3,700 km² across prospective regions. The company’s tenements host potential high-grade resources, including copper, gold, and other base metals, alongside its existing focus on lithium.

Four surface rock chip samples containing stibnite-quartz mineralisation have been sent to ALS Laboratory for assaying, to determine antimony and gold grades, as well as other metals. The antimony occurrence is coincident with a distinctive circular magnetic high target, interpreted as a sub-vertical intrusion, showing similarities to magnetic signatures of other Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS).

EL 7356 is located approximately 100 km southeast of Southern Cross Gold’s (ASX: SX2) Sunday Creek Gold Project, which hosts significant high-grade gold and antimony mineralisation. The geological setting of EL 7356 shares similarities with Sunday Creek, being proximal to Devonian intrusions within the Melbourne Zone. Managing Director Joe Phillips stated that the discovery is promising, especially given the rising antimony prices and long-term demand for this strategic metal.

Further exploration work is planned for EL 7356 in the coming weeks to follow up on this target, including geological mapping and additional geochemical sampling. Infinity will also consider acquiring more detailed magnetic data to allow for more accurate depth modelling of the target, prior to drill testing. The company believes this new target presents a great opportunity to expand its exploration efforts in Victoria.