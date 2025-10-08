Fiducian Group Reports 23% Profit Increase Amidst Market Volatility

Fiducian Group Limited (ASX: FID) has announced a net profit after tax of $18.6 million for the year ended 30 June 2025, a 23% increase compared to the previous year. Fiducian Group is a financial services firm offering financial planning, platform administration, and investment management services. The announcement was made at the company’s 29th Annual General Meeting by Executive Chairman Inderjit (Indy) Singh OAM. Despite geopolitical uncertainty and market fluctuations, the company’s three operating segments demonstrated resilience and generated higher income streams.

Net revenue increased by 13% and underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) grew by 19%. Underlying earnings per share also rose by 19%, from 56.3 cents to 66.9 cents. Funds Under Management, Advice and Administration (FUMAA) increased from $13.51 billion to $14.84 billion over the year, and further to $15.62 billion as of the end of September 2025. Gross Operating Revenue rose 11% to $89.37 million, while Net Revenue increased 13% to $68.23 million.

The company reported significant growth in its financial planning division, with funds under advice growing from $4.8 billion to $5.1 billion. Net inflows from financial planning activities reached a record $343 million. Fiducian is actively pursuing acquisitions of client bases and onboarding franchised offices that align with the company’s culture. The company emphasises training, compliance, and quality control monitoring of its financial advisers’ activities, incorporating digital engagement and AI technologies.

Fiducian also addressed ongoing civil proceedings commenced by ASIC against Fiducian Investment Management Services Limited regarding the Fiducian Diversified Social Aspirations Fund, which ceased operating in May 2024. Fiducian is cooperating fully with ASIC’s investigations. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on establishing a solid business foundation and pursuing growth strategies to upscale existing capacity and leverage its cost base, with the aim of delivering consistent double-digit earnings growth.