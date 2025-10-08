NYC Sues Social Media Giants Over Youth Mental Health

New York City has filed a lawsuit against major social media platforms including Facebook, Google, Snapchat, and TikTok, accusing them of fueling a mental health crisis among children. The 327-page complaint, lodged in Manhattan federal court, seeks damages from Meta Platforms (owner of Facebook and Instagram), Alphabet (owner of Google and YouTube), Snap, and ByteDance. The city alleges gross negligence and public nuisance, claiming these platforms are designed to addict young users. Alphabet is an American multinational technology holding company. Meta Platforms is an American multinational technology conglomerate.

New York City joins a growing number of governments, school districts, and individuals pursuing similar legal action. The existing litigation comprises approximately 2,050 lawsuits consolidated in Oakland, California. As one of the largest plaintiffs, New York City, with a population of 8.48 million, including about 1.8 million individuals under 18, cites the strain on its school and healthcare systems as justification for joining the suit.

The complaint details how the platforms exploit the psychology and neurophysiology of young people to drive compulsive use, prioritising profit over user well-being. It also notes the correlation between increased screen time and negative outcomes for students. 77.3% of New York City high school students admitted to spending three or more hours a day on screens, leading to lost sleep and school absences, contributing to a youth mental health crisis.

The city also attributes a rise in dangerous behaviours, such as “subway surfing,” to social media influence. The city’s health commissioner declared social media a public health hazard in January 2024, indicating an increase in taxpayer dollars required to address the resulting problems. The city seeks to hold the platforms accountable for the harm they have allegedly inflicted, arguing that the plaintiffs should not bear the burden of managing the consequences.