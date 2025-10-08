Alliance Aviation Founder Steps Down

Alliance Aviation Services has announced that its founder, Scott McMillan, will step down from his role as joint managing director next month. Stewart Tully will then assume the position of sole managing director. McMillan has been at the helm of the aviation services company since he founded it in 2002, initially as Alliance Airlines. The company provides specialised aviation services to a wide range of industries. It was first listed on the S&P/ASX 200 in 2011.

Alliance chairman James Jackson expressed his gratitude for McMillan’s contributions. “The company owes a deep debt of gratitude to Scott, who has been instrumental in building one of Australia’s largest aviation companies, servicing key industries and communities,” said Jackson. Alliance provides aviation and maintenance services across Australia. It owns the largest fleet of Fokker aircraft globally.

The leadership transition comes at a time when the company’s stock has faced some headwinds. In early trading on Wednesday, Alliance shares experienced a slight dip of 0.5 per cent. Over the past year, the company’s shares have fallen by nearly 30 per cent, indicating broader market challenges or company-specific issues impacting investor confidence.

The company is now positioned for its next chapter under the sole leadership of Stewart Tully. The change occurs after McMillan has spent over two decades at the company, having overseen its establishment and significant growth.