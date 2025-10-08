NRW Holdings Upgrades Guidance, Completes Acquisition

Shares in NRW Holdings have seen a modest increase of 1 per cent following an upgraded full-year guidance and the completion of its acquisition of Fredon Industries. NRW provides a range of services to the resources and infrastructure sectors, including civil construction, mining, and mineral processing. The company finalised its $200 million acquisition of Sydney-based electrical and technology contractor Fredon Industries.

The updated guidance anticipates full-year revenue to exceed $4 billion, a significant jump from the previous forecast of $3.4 billion. This revision reflects strong performance and the contribution of the newly acquired Fredon Industries. The company has also revised its expectations for underlying earnings.

Earnings before interest, taxation, and amortisation (EBITA) are now projected to fall between $255 million and $265 million. This is an increase from the prior guidance range of $218 million to $228 million. Investors have reacted positively to the news, driving up the company’s share price in early trading. The acquisition is expected to further bolster NRW’s capabilities and market position.