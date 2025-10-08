DroneShield Shares Rise on Software Upgrade

DroneShield (DRO) shares experienced a surge in early trading on the ASX, climbing 3.1 per cent following the announcement of significant software improvements. These upgrades promise faster and more accurate detection and response capabilities for the company’s counter-drone systems. DroneShield is an Australian company that develops and sells technologies to protect against rogue drones. Their solutions include drone detection and countermeasures.

The company’s CEO, Oleg Vornik, emphasised the importance of these advancements in the face of increasing drone-related disruptions. “In an era where drones are increasingly used to disrupt civil society and democracies, staying ahead of the threat is essential,” Vornik stated, highlighting the critical nature of DroneShield’s technology in maintaining security and stability.

Investor confidence in DroneShield has been steadily growing, as evidenced by the company’s impressive performance over the past year. Share prices have rocketed by more than 350 per cent, reflecting the increasing demand for effective counter-drone solutions. The software upgrade announcement further solidifies DroneShield’s position as a leader in the rapidly evolving drone security market.

The positive market reaction to DroneShield’s software enhancements underscores the growing awareness of the potential threats posed by drones and the need for robust counter-measures. As drone technology becomes more accessible and prevalent, companies like DroneShield are poised to play an increasingly important role in safeguarding critical infrastructure and public safety.