Neometals Commences Drilling at Barrambie Ranges Gold Trend

Neometals Ltd (ASX: NMT) has announced the commencement of exploration drilling at its 100%-owned Barrambie Gold Project in Western Australia. Neometals is focused on commercialising low-cost, sustainable processing solutions for critical materials, alongside exploration and development of mining operations at its Barrambie Gold Project. The drilling program is targeting the Barrambie Ranges gold trend, which hosts the historic Golden Treasure mine.

The initial phase of the program involves 8,300 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling planned for the December Quarter 2025. The drilling will focus on the former Golden Treasure gold mine, the broader Barrambie Ranges mineralised trend, the historic Mystery gold mine, and the Ironclad deposit. The Golden Treasure mine was the most prolific within the Barrambie Greenstone Belt, producing 15,326 ounces at 29.4g/t Au between 1905 and 1911, but it has not been drill tested for nearly 40 years.

Prior drilling by previous explorers in the area was limited, with shallow holes generally less than 35m deep. Historical drill assay intercepts from the Barrambie Ranges trend, previously omitted from company announcements, have been reported and include intercepts such as 12.0m at 1.61g/t Au from 58.0m and 24.0m at 0.62g/t Au from 19.0m.

Neometals Managing Director, Chris Reed, stated the company is excited to resume exploration drilling at Barrambie Ranges, particularly at the Golden Treasure mine. The company also aims to grow and upgrade the Ironclad deposit to achieve first commercial gold production at Barrambie.