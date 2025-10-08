Johns Lyng Group Shareholders Approve Scheme of Arrangement

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) announced that its shareholders have voted in favour of the scheme of arrangement with Sherwood BidCo Pty Ltd, a Pacific Equity Partners-owned entity. Johns Lyng Group specialises in building services, restoration, and strata management. The proposal entails Sherwood BidCo acquiring 100% of the issued shares in JLG, as detailed in the scheme booklet released on 2 September 2025.

The General Scheme Meeting saw 81.49% of General JLG Shareholders present and voting in favour of the resolution, representing 99.10% of the total votes cast. At the Relevant Shareholder Scheme Meeting, 100% of Relevant Shareholders present and voting approved the resolution, accounting for 100% of the votes cast. MUFG Corporate Markets managed the voting process and provided the results for both meetings.

The scheme remains subject to the approval of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, scheduled for a hearing on Monday, 13 October 2025. Pending court approval and the satisfaction of all other conditions precedent, JLG shares are expected to be suspended from trading on the ASX from close of normal trading on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

The time for determining entitlements to Scheme Consideration is set for 7.00pm on Thursday, 16 October 2025, with the implementation date scheduled for Thursday, 23 October 2025. The announcement was authorised for release by the Independent Board Committee of Johns Lyng Group Limited.