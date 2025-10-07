Pro Medicus Secures $10M European Contract

Pro Medicus has announced a significant $10 million contract secured by its wholly owned European subsidiary. The agreement is with the prestigious Heidelberg University Hospital, a 2,600-bed institution employing nearly 14,000 staff, and the German Cancer Research Institute. Pro Medicus is a leading provider of medical imaging software and services, delivering comprehensive solutions to hospitals, imaging centers, and healthcare groups worldwide. Its core product, Visage 7, is a fast, scalable enterprise imaging platform.

The five-year contract will involve Pro Medicus replacing and consolidating three existing picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) across the Heidelberg University Hospital and the German Cancer Research Institute, along with their affiliated hospitals, Thoraxklink Heidelberg and KKH Bergstrasse. This consolidation aims to streamline imaging workflows and improve efficiency across these major healthcare providers.

The implementation of Pro Medicus’s technology is expected to enhance diagnostic capabilities and operational performance at these institutions. The deal underscores Pro Medicus’s growing presence and reputation in the European healthcare market.