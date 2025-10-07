Healius Appoints New CFO, Operations Manager

Healius has announced the appointment of Andrew Thomson as its new chief financial officer. Thomson, formerly the CFO of BIS Industries, will succeed Steve Humphries, who is retiring after six years with the company. Healius managing director Paul Anderson highlighted Thomson’s experience in complex multinational businesses and strong commercial acumen as critical assets for the company. Healius is a leading Australian healthcare company, providing pathology and diagnostic services. It operates a network of medical centres and pathology labs across the country.

In addition to the CFO appointment, Healius has named Eric Swayn as its national laboratory operations manager. Swayn previously served as the state manager for South Australia and the Northern Territory at Australian Clinical Labs. This appointment is expected to bolster the company’s operational efficiency across its laboratory network.

These leadership changes come at a time when Healius’s share price has faced downward pressure. On Tuesday, Healius shares closed at 82¢, reflecting a 40 per cent decline over the past year. The company will likely look to the new executives to bring a fresh perspective as it navigates a challenging market environment.

The new appointments signal a strategic move to strengthen the company’s financial and operational leadership as Healius aims to improve its performance and regain investor confidence in the competitive healthcare sector.