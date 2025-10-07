KALiNA Power Confirms Transfer and Sale of Megawatts, Secures $17 Million Bonus

KALiNA Power Limited (KALiNA), an ASX-listed company, has announced that its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, KALiNA Distributed Power (KDP), has confirmed with Greenlight Electricity Centre Limited Partnership (Greenlight) the execution of a demand transmission services agreement (DTS Agreement) with the Alberta Electrical System Operator (AESO). KALiNA’s Canadian subsidiary KALiNA Distributed Power (KDP) has a portfolio of five projects in Alberta being developed to provide data centres with co-located, behind the meter power from KDP’s planned natural gas-fired power plants. The company’s current portfolio has the potential to build out in phases up to approximately 1.7 GW of total capacity.

This DTS Agreement was the final condition for closing a transfer agreement between KDP, Greenlight, and a customer for megawatts (MWs) originally allocated to KDP under the AESO’s Interim Large Load Connection Limit Assignment Process. KDP has now transferred these MWs to the customer under the Transfer Agreement.

Under the terms of the Transfer Agreement, KDP had previously received a CAD$1,000,000 non-refundable deposit at the end of June 2025. With the execution of the DTS agreement, KDP is now entitled to an additional bonus of CAD$17,000,000, payable within 15 days. The company is bound by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that limits further disclosures about the transfer agreement.

KALiNA has clarified that the Transfer Agreement was a one-off sale and transfer of assigned MWs to Greenlight and its customer, a global data centre developer and user. The agreement does not involve any ongoing corporate relationship between KDP and the customer. The company believes that the client’s identity is not material information that would significantly affect the price or value of its securities and that this announcement contains all material information relevant to assessing the contract’s impact.