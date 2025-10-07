HyTerra Confirms Flowing Hydrogen and Helium at McCoy 1 Well

HyTerra Limited (ASX: HYT), a company focused on exploring for natural hydrogen and helium resources near major industrial hubs and the first company to list on the ASX with a focus on white hydrogen, has announced positive results from its McCoy 1 well in the Project Nemaha acreage. The company reported elevated hydrogen and helium flowing gas shows measured real-time during swabbing operations at the well. McCoy 1, HyTerra’s first non-twinned well, reached a total depth of 5,562 feet (1,695m) and is the deepest well HyTerra has drilled to date.

The company intends to design a production testing program to appraise flowing gas compositions from the basement formation. This will involve identifying intervals for potential zonal isolation, site works, and procuring equipment. HyTerra anticipates conducting the production test after the winter season in 2026. The nearby Sue Duroche 3 well previously confirmed the flow potential of the Precambrian basement.

HyTerra also obtained wellhead gas samples from Sue Duroche 3, Blythe 13-20, and McCoy 1 during cleanup and flowback operations. These samples have been analysed by an independent laboratory, confirming the presence of geologic hydrogen and helium. Executive Director Avon McIntyre stated he is very encouraged by the flowing hydrogen and helium gas shows.

Project Nemaha in Kansas, USA, consists of 100% owned and operated leases across the emerging Nemaha Ridge natural hydrogen and helium play fairway. The company’s Geneva Project in Nebraska, USA, represents a 16% earn-in interest in a Joint Development with Natural Hydrogen Energy LLC, also targeting natural hydrogen and helium.