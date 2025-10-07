Betr Appoints Baker to Board

Betr has appointed Alexi Baker, formerly of the NRL, to its board as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. At the same time, the company announced that chief executive officer Andrew Menz would transition to the role of executive director. Betr is an Australian wagering operator focused on delivering innovative experiences. The company aims to shake up the online betting landscape with its unique product offerings.

Baker’s responsibilities will include joining Betr’s audit and risk committee. She brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles as chief customer and digital officer at the NRL and managing commercial director at Nine Entertainment. Baker currently serves as a non-executive director of Rugby Australia and Healthy Bones Australia.

Baker replaces Tim Hughes, who resigned from his position as independent non-executive director this week. The company stated on Wednesday that these board changes have resulted in an equal split between independent and non-independent directors.