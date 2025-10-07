Wall St Retreats as Oracle Drags Tech: ASX Set to Open Lower

Wall Street pulled back on Tuesday, with investors weighing concerns over artificial intelligence profitability and ongoing uncertainty in Washington. The S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak, slipping 0.38% to close at 6,714.59. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.67% to 22,788.36, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 92 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 46,602.98.

The pullback followed record intraday highs for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq earlier in the session, before a sell-off in technology stocks shifted momentum.

Oracle shares drag on tech sector

The slide was led by Oracle, which tumbled 2.5% after The Information reported that its cloud division is generating slimmer margins than analysts expect and is losing money on some deals to rent Nvidia chips. The Nasdaq hit its session low on the news, reflecting broader unease about the high cost of AI adoption.

Government shutdown enters second week

Markets were also pressured by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, now in its seventh day. Hopes for a resolution dimmed after the Senate once again failed to pass a House funding bill. President Donald Trump blamed Democrats, accusing them of holding up progress over demands to extend enhanced Obamacare tax credits. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly pushed back, saying Republicans had yet to make a serious offer.

The shutdown is already delaying economic data releases and could worsen if it stretches into next week, when active duty military personnel would miss paychecks. Gold futures surged to US$4,000 per ounce for the first time as investors moved into safe-haven assets.