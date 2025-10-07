Meta and TikTok Face Italian Lawsuit

A group of Italian families has launched legal action against Facebook, Instagram (owned by Meta Platforms Inc), and TikTok, alleging the platforms have failed to adequately enforce age restrictions and employ addictive features detrimental to children’s mental health. The lawsuit calls on a Milan court to mandate stronger age verification systems for users under 14, adhering to Italian law. Additionally, it seeks the removal of potentially manipulative algorithms and demands transparent information regarding the potential harms of overuse from Meta and TikTok.

The legal action, filed by Ambrosio & Commodo in conjunction with the Italian Parents’ Movement (MOIGE), is slated for a hearing before the Milan court’s business chamber, commencing in February 2026. Lawyer Renato Ambrosio stated that the lawsuit aims to halt conduct harmful to a significant number of individuals, highlighting the ease with which children circumvent age bans. Facebook and Instagram are social media platforms that allow users to connect with friends, family, and other people around the world. TikTok is a short-form video hosting service.

A Meta spokesperson responded that the company is committed to online safety for young people, stating that “teen safety should be an industry-wide priority”. They further added that default protections are in place for teens using their platforms, limiting contact, content exposure, and time spent on Facebook and Instagram. Measures are also in place to prevent teens from misrepresenting their age. TikTok has not yet issued a comment on the matter.

Italy’s legal action joins growing international scrutiny. Several countries, including Australia and some in Europe, are contemplating measures to restrict social media usage among minors. Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are also contending with numerous lawsuits in the U.S., with similar allegations that their platforms entice and addict millions of children. Plaintiffs estimate that over three million accounts in Italy are held by children under 14, and that social media use among minors can lead to health issues like eating disorders, sleep deprivation, depression, and academic struggles. Ambrosio & Commodo and MOIGE are also preparing a subsequent class action lawsuit for parents of children allegedly harmed by social media use.