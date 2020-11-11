Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) increases estimates at Bellevue Gold Project

Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) is pleased to announce that the Indicated Resource at its Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia has increased by 20 per cent to 1.04 million ounces gold at 11.4 gold per tonne.



The increased estimate will further strengthen the baseline economic study now underway on the Bellevue project, providing scope for longer mine life, an increased production profile and stronger financial returns.



Bellevue Managing Director Steve Parsons said the significant increase in the Indicated Resource further strengthened the project’s economic outlook.



Shares in Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) are trading 1.5 per cent lower at $1.30.

