Transurban (ASX:TCL) fails to secure Elizabeth River Crossing assets

Transurban (ASX:TCL) have failed in their bid to acquire the Elizabeth River Crossings asset in south-eastern Virginia, USA.



Transurban continues to progress several development projects and new opportunities in the Greater Washington Area.



Good progress is being made on the opportunity pipeline in Sydney with the NSW Government recently confirming it will sell the remaining 49 per cent stake in WestConnex, and Transurban has detailed work underway as part of its unsolicited proposal for the M7 widening and M7/M12 interchange.



Shares in Transurban (ASX:TCL) are trading 3.9 per cent higher at $15.00.

