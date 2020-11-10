LiveTiles (ASX:LVT) launches a new product called LiveTiles Vibe

LiveTiles (ASX:LVT) has announced the launch of a new product called LiveTiles Vibe, which will help drive significant customer pipeline.



LiveTiles Vibe is a user engagement engine, designed to capture feedback from users quickly and easily, and to leverage this feedback to help drive critical business decision-making across any topic of importance to the company and/or team.



The product has a very strong roadmap which will see it evolve quickly over the next 12 months and build upon its current features to make LiveTiles Vibe a critical piece of the digital workplace.



Shares in LiveTiles (ASX:LVT) are trading 5.3 per cent higher at 25 cents.

