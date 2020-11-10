Vitalharvest (ASX:VTH) to consider Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets proposal

Vitalharvest (ASX:VTH) received a conditional proposal from an agricultural fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) to acquire the trust's units at $1 a share by way of a scheme or to purchase the assets for $300 million in cash.



The responsible entity of the Vitalharvest Freehold Trust said that it will consider the MIRA proposal and will seek input from Primewest Agrichain Management in its capacity of manager of the trust.



There is no certainty that the MIRA proposal will result in any transaction, it added.



Shares in Vitalharvest (ASX:VTH) last traded at 79 cents.

