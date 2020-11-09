Tilt Renewables Limited (ASX:TLT) report Dundonnel Wind Farm is to increase output

Tilt Renewables Limited (ASX:TLT) reports that Dundonnell Wind Farm in Western Victoria has been cleared being cleared, today, to increase output to 226MW with all 80 turbines able to operate and export energy within that total output cap.



TLT has been working closely with the Australian Energy Market Operator (“AEMO”) and the turbine supplier Vestas, to undertake further performance modelling and testing in order to allow the wind farm to progress through the agreed commissioning sequence.



This 226MW, 80 turbine status will allow the wind farm to produce approximately 85 per cent of the energy yield expected if the asset was fully operational without the cap, under P50 wind conditions.



At 300MW the wind farm will be able to deliver approximately 97% of its expected annual energy yield.



Shares in Tilt Renewables Limited (ASX:TLT) closed 0.83 per cent higher at $3.64 yesterday.

