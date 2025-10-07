ASX Shares Dip After Cboe Approval

Shares in ASX Ltd experienced a decline of 1.7 per cent near noon AEDT following ASIC’s approval of Cboe as a competitor for IPO listings. This regulatory decision introduces increased competition to the Australian market, particularly as the ASX grapples with existing operational issues and a period of relatively soft public listing volumes. ASIC’s move aims to stimulate the market and provide companies with alternative listing options.

In other news, Rio Tinto and its Japanese partners have approved a $1.1 billion expansion of a Pilbara mine. This investment underscores the ongoing strength of the resources sector in Australia. Meanwhile, Web Travel shares experienced a 10 per cent increase, reflecting positive sentiment in the travel industry.

Elsewhere, the CEO of Electronic Arts, Andrew Wilson, has been recognised for his role in clinching an $83 billion buyout deal, cementing his position as one of Australia’s most successful executives overseas. Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment, developing and delivering games, content, and online services for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. The company develops, publishes, and distributes games under several brands including EA Sports, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, and more.

Finally, concerns are growing about a potential trillion-dollar AI bubble, as investors pour unprecedented sums into artificial intelligence ventures, with the long-term payoff still uncertain. Peter Lynch, a well-known investor, does not own AI stocks, and recent deals like the one between OpenAI and AMD raise questions about the sustainability of the current AI economy.