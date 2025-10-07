Halo Technologies Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Halo Technologies Holdings Limited (ASX: HAL), an online global equities research and trade execution software solution that brings sophisticated institutional-grade analytical frameworks and market insights to everyday investors, has announced the appointment of Peter Oxlade as Chief Executive Officer and George Paxton as Chief Operating Officer. The appointments, effective October 3, 2025, follow the successful completion of Halo’s recent rights issue, which raised $3.924 million and provides funding for the company’s next phase of growth.

Peter Oxlade brings over 40 years of experience in financial markets to the CEO role, with a strong track record of building growth businesses across the Asia-Pacific region. His expertise will be crucial in accelerating customer acquisition and developing strategic alliances, particularly in the Asia-Pacific market. George Paxton, a founding Director of Halo, will leverage his 20 years of experience to focus on operational excellence and scalable processes, ensuring the business can support its growth plans.

According to Ivan Oshry, Chair of Halo Technologies, Peter and George form a highly complementary executive leadership team. He believes Peter’s extensive contacts across Asia-Pacific are directly relevant to Halo’s international expansion strategy, while George’s operational focus will help convert opportunities into results. Peter Oxlade stated he is honoured to step into the CEO role and looks forward to activating Asia-Pacific relationships and deepening partnerships. George Paxton added that his priority is to ensure operational readiness with scalable systems and a sharp focus on customer outcomes.

The funding from the rights issue will be used to accelerate product development, expand distribution and partnerships across Asia-Pacific, and strengthen working capital. Halo Technologies is now positioned to deploy these proceeds with a focused and disciplined approach across product, distribution, and working capital initiatives.