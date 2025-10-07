Infomedia Shareholder Vote on Acquisition Approved by Court

Infomedia Ltd (ASX: IFM), a provider of software solutions to the automotive industry, announced that the Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved the convening of a Scheme Meeting. This meeting will allow Infomedia shareholders to consider and vote on the proposed acquisition of all Infomedia shares by McQueen BidCo Pty Ltd, an entity managed or advised by TPG Capital (S) Pte. Ltd, via a scheme of arrangement.

The Scheme Meeting is scheduled for 10:00 am (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 18 November 2025. The court has also approved the distribution of a Shareholder Booklet, which includes an explanatory statement and notice of the Scheme Meeting. Infomedia shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the Shareholder Booklet in its entirety before making any decisions regarding their vote.

The Shareholder Booklet will be accessible on Infomedia’s website following registration with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC). It includes an independent expert’s report from Grant Thornton Corporate Finance Pty Ltd, concluding that the Scheme is fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of Infomedia Shareholders. The independent expert valued Infomedia shares between $1.57 and $1.79, with the Scheme Consideration at $1.72 per share falling in the upper half of this range.

The Infomedia Board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, assuming no superior proposal emerges and the independent expert maintains its positive conclusion. The Shareholder Booklet also contains notices for a General Meeting and the 2025 Annual General Meeting, both to be held concurrently with the Scheme Meeting on November 18. Shareholders can attend the meetings in person or virtually via the Online Meeting Platform, and are encouraged to vote either by completing the proxy and voting forms or by attending the meetings.