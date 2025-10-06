Web Travel Soars on Bookings Surge

Web Travel, the hotel aggregator business previously part of Webjet, has announced it is on track to deliver record earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2026. The company aggregates hotel offerings and provides a platform for travel businesses to find and book accommodation for their clients. Web Travel’s primary business, WebBeds, connects travel service providers to a global network of hotels and other accommodation options.

In a preliminary update on bookings and total transaction value for the six months ending September 30, WebBeds reported substantial growth. The travel trade site recorded 5.07 million bookings, a notable increase from the 4.3 million bookings in the prior corresponding period. This represents a significant upswing in activity for the company’s core operations.

Total transaction value booked through WebBeds reached $3.17 billion for the period. This figure marks a considerable rise compared to the $2.59 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year, highlighting the robust performance of the WebBeds platform and the increasing demand for its services. Web Travel anticipates continued growth, driven by the strong momentum in bookings and transaction values.