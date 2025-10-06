DroneShield Invests $13M in Adelaide Facility

ASX-listed DroneShield has announced a $13 million investment to establish a new research and development facility in Adelaide, South Australia. The company, which specialises in counter-drone and electronic warfare solutions, said the expansion will create approximately 20 high-skilled engineering roles within the Adelaide area, with a focus on radio frequency electronics and systems integration. DroneShield currently employs around 400 people across the globe.

The new Adelaide facility is slated to be fully operational by March of next year. This investment marks DroneShield’s first R&D office in Australia outside of its Sydney headquarters, signaling a strategic move to enhance its capabilities and tap into South Australia’s expertise in the defence and space sectors.

DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik highlighted South Australia’s leadership in defence and space industries, noting Adelaide’s skilled workforce. DroneShield is dedicated to creating cutting edge security technology for a safer world. The company develops pre-eminent products and solutions to protect people, organisations and critical infrastructure from advanced threats.

This expansion is aligned with DroneShield’s mission to deliver world-leading counter-drone and electronic warfare solutions. The Adelaide R&D office will play a crucial role in advancing these technologies and strengthening the company’s position in the global defence market.