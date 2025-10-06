Rio Tinto Invests $1.1 Billion in Pilbara

Rio Tinto is doubling down on its operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara region with a $US733 million ($1.1 billion) iron ore mine expansion, undertaken in collaboration with its Japanese business partners. This investment is part of Rio Tinto’s broader commitment to spend $US20 billion over the next three years to sustain its current production levels. Rio Tinto is a leading global mining group that focuses on finding, mining, and processing the Earth’s mineral resources. The company supplies commodities worldwide.

The investment, involving mining giant Rio Tinto and its Japanese partners Mitsui and Nippon Steel, will facilitate the development of new iron ore deposits at the West Angelas mine. This mine is an integral component of the Robe River joint venture. Rio Tinto’s direct contribution to the $US733 million project amounts to $US389 million. The development of these deposits will enable Rio Tinto to extend its mining operations at the West Angelas hub and maintain its annual production capacity of 35 million tonnes.

This expansion follows Rio Tinto’s other strategic initiatives to ensure the continued flow of iron ore from the Pilbara, which represents its largest and most profitable business segment. In June, Rio Tinto inaugurated its Western Range operations, a joint venture with China’s Baowu Steel, boasting an annual production capacity of 25 million tonnes. Furthermore, additional expansion projects are planned for other sites at Brockman and Hope Downs.

These efforts by miners in the Pilbara reflect a broader industry trend to extract higher quality ore from existing mines, particularly as China, the world’s largest consumer of steelmaking ingredients, seeks to procure higher grade ore to supply its mills that are becoming increasingly focused on reducing pollution.