Cokal Completes Trial Coal Shipments to Indonesia

Cokal Limited (CKA), an Australian listed company aiming to become a global metallurgical coal producer, has announced the completion of commercial trial coal shipment sales to PT Dexin Steel Indonesia and PT Detian Coking Indonesia. This marks the company’s first sales since May 2025, signalling a positive shift after a prolonged period of weak market conditions. Cokal has interests in four projects in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia considered prospective for metallurgical coal.

The transactions were structured and facilitated by M Resources, leveraging their extensive market reach to secure favourable benchmark-linked pricing for Cokal. While pricing did not achieve full parity, the company considers this a constructive step in broadening domestic sales channels. M Resources’ senior team is collaborating closely with offtake partner INTCO to actively market BBM’s coal and drive long-term value creation for Cokal.

The trial shipments also reflect early signs of improvement in overall market conditions. Cokal is currently engaged in advanced discussions for additional sales targeted for delivery in the fourth quarter. These anticipated sales are expected to further strengthen the company’s sales momentum. Domenic Martino, Non-Executive Chairman, authorised the release of this ASX announcement.