Kaiser Reef Announces Leadership Transition

Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX: KAU) has announced the resignation of Mr. Jonathan Downes as Managing Director, effective immediately. Kaiser Reef is an ASX-listed gold producer and exploration company with assets in the Eastern States of Australia. Mr. Downes, who founded Kaiser and led the company for five years, oversaw its transformation into a profitable Australian gold producer, acquiring key assets such as the Maldon Goldfield, Maldon Processing Facility, A1 Gold Mine, and the Henty Gold Mine in Tasmania.

The Board of Kaiser Reef expressed its gratitude for Mr. Downes’ significant contributions and welcomed the appointment of Mr. Brad Valiukas as the new Managing Director. Mr. Valiukas brings over 25 years of operational and production expertise to the role, having held senior positions in several ASX-listed mining companies, including Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). The company believes this appointment will enhance Kaiser’s operational performance and usher in a new phase of growth and production delivery.

Chairman Steve Formica acknowledged Mr. Downes’ exceptional leadership and his role in building a strong foundation for sustained growth. He also expressed confidence in Mr. Valiukas’ ability to optimise Kaiser’s high-grade gold production and advance its exploration portfolio in Victoria and Tasmania, citing his extensive mining engineering expertise and proven track record.

Mr. Downes has decided to pursue new opportunities after successfully establishing Kaiser as a robust gold producer. The company has stated it is well-positioned for future success. Brad Valiukas can be contacted at admin@kaiserreef.com.au.