Hot Stocks: dorsaVi, Acusensus, DroneShield

Wall Street opened the week on a mixed note as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at fresh record highs, while the Dow slipped on weakness in Sherwin-Williams and Home Depot. The S&P 500 gained 0.36 per cent to 6,740.28 and the Nasdaq rose 0.71 per cent to 22,941.67, while the Dow fell 63 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 46,694.97. The Russell 2000 also set a milestone, briefly crossing 2,500 before closing 0.4 per cent higher at 2,486.36. Gains were driven by strong dealmaking activity and tech sector momentum, with Comerica soaring nearly 14 per cent after Fifth Third Bancorp announced a US$10.9bn takeover, and AMD jumping 24 per cent on news of a long-term partnership with OpenAI.

Despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, now in its second week, investor sentiment remained upbeat. Traders are focused on upcoming Federal Reserve commentary from Governor Stephen Miran and Chair Jerome Powell later this week. In commodities, gold rallied to a record near US$4,000 an ounce as investors sought safe havens and priced in future rate cuts. Closer to home, Australian shares are expected to open modestly higher, with futures pointing to a 10-point gain for the S&P/ASX 200, while attention turns to Westpac’s consumer confidence report due this morning.



dorsaVi accelerates US rollout with 15× subscription growth in physical therapy clinics

dorsaVi (ASX:DVL) reported explosive traction for its ViMove+ wearable technology in the US physical therapy sector, recording 80 new subscriptions in September versus a historic 4–5 per month. Clinics generate ~A$3,000 ARR each, and a 90% conversion rate was achieved at an Arizona training day. With >66,000 PT clinics in the US, the company is targeting franchise networks and surgeon referrals to accelerate adoption. More than 60 US surgeons already prescribe dorsaVi’s Athletic Movement Index for return-to-play decisions. Hardware upgrades using RRAM chips are underway to bring on-sensor intelligence to future devices.

Acusensus wins US$22.6m Connecticut contract for automated speed enforcement

Acusensus (ASX:ACE) has secured its first major US state-wide automated speed enforcement contract, worth US$22.6m (A$34m) over five years, with the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The program will deploy up to 15 mobile speed enforcement cameras for work zones starting November 2025, with Acusensus handling image review, licence plate lookups, and violation notices. The deal is its largest US contract to date, following smaller programs in Kentucky and Arkansas. The company is also finalising a $25m credit facility to support further growth.

DroneShield invests $13m in new Adelaide R&D hub as workforce surpasses 400

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) will invest $13m over three years in a new R&D facility in Adelaide. The site, led by former Lockheed Martin defence engineer Jeff Wojtiuk, will focus on radiofrequency and electronic warfare systems, creating 20 high-skilled roles. This expansion takes DroneShield’s workforce above 400 globally, quadrupling in two years, as it scales production capacity from $500m to $2.4bn annually by 2026. The move strengthens Australia’s defence tech ecosystem amid record demand for counter-drone solutions.