Auckland Airport Appoints New Infrastructure Chief

Auckland Airport has announced the appointment of Murray Burt as its new chief infrastructure officer. Burt brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as director of infrastructure at Auckland Transport. Auckland Airport is New Zealand’s largest airport, connecting the country to destinations around the globe. The airport facilitates international and domestic travel and plays a vital role in New Zealand’s economy.

Before his time at Auckland Transport, Burt spent seven years with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). While at the UNHCR, Burt oversaw major infrastructure delivery programs spanning 60 countries. His extensive background in managing large-scale projects across diverse environments positions him well for his new role at Auckland Airport.

Burt’s appointment signals Auckland Airport’s continued focus on developing and maintaining its infrastructure. He will be responsible for leading and overseeing all infrastructure-related projects at the airport.

Burt is set to commence his new role at Auckland Airport on January 19th. His experience at Auckland Transport and the United Nations should make him a valuable asset to the Auckland Airport team.