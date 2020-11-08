Summerset (ASX:SNZ) Chief Executive announces retirement, new Chief Executive appointed

Chief Executive, Julian Cook, today announced his retirement from Summerset after more than 10 years and seven as Chief Executive.



Mr Cook will step down in March 2021. Current Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer Scott Scoullar has been appointed as the incoming Chief Executive.



Mr Cook said now was the right time to hand Summerset over for the next phase of growth in New Zealand and Australia.



He says “Summerset has come through the COVID-19 lock-downs and is performing well. I am very confident of its ongoing success. We are expecting our first delivery of units in Australia next year and Summerset has an exciting future ahead.”



Shares in Summerset Group Holdings (ASX:SNZ) opened flat at $9.80.

