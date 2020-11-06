AMP (ASX:AMP) appoints new director

AMP (ASX:AMP) has appointed Kathryn McKenzie as an independent, non-executive director to the AMP Board effective from the 18th of November 2020.



Ms McKenzie is currently a non-executive director of NBN Co. and Stockland and has previously served on the boards of Allianz Australia, Foxtel, Telstra Ventures, Sydney Water and Workcover.



She was also the CEO of New Zealand telecommunication group, Chorus. Prior to this, she held several executive roles at Telstra, including as Chief Operating Officer.



Shares in AMP (ASX:AMP) are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $1.68.