OFX Group (ASX:OFX) and WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) team up

International payment service provider, OFX Group (ASX:OFX) today announced a strategic alliance with WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC).



WiseTech offers cloud-based software solutions for the international and domestic logistics industries.



OFX will become WiseTech’s preferred provider for international payments.



OFX says that “by integrating [its] digital solution within WiseTech’s CargoWise logistics execution platform, WiseTech’s customers will be able to make fast and low-cost international invoice payments in over 55 currencies”.



The service will be offered to WiseTech itself and its CargoWise customers based in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, UK, Europe, Singapore and Hong Kong.



Shares in OFX Group (ASX:OFX) are trading 5.33 per cent higher at $1.28.



