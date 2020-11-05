Over The Wire Holdings (ASX:OTW) re-elects John Puttick and Catherine Aston

Company News

by Katrina Bullock November 06, 2020 07:50 AM

Telecom and IT company, Over The Wire Holdings (ASX:OTW) published the results of its AGM last night.

John Puttick and Catherine Aston were re-elected to the Board.

Shareholders also approved a facility agreement for the acquisition of J2 Australia Cloud Connect and Zintel Communications.

The $36 million acquisition is fully funded from the company’s cash reserves and a debt facility with Westpac.

Completion is expected to take place on 31 August 2020.

Shares in Over The Wire Holdings (ASX:OTW) closed 1.57 per cent higher at $4.52 yesterday.
 