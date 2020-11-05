Joe Biden moves closer to Presidency: ASX closed 1.3% higher

The Australian share market managed to close 1.3 per cent higher. Joe Biden is edging towards victory in the US election race. Shares in Ingham’s (ASX:ING) increased today after they reported poultry demand has strengthened. Meanwhile, shares in Treasury Wines Estates (ASX:TWE) fell as they stopped work on the demerger of its Penfolds business. As for the sectors today Healthcare led the day and Energy closed the lowest of the day.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 78 points higher to finish at 6,140.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a rise of 161 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a lift of 26 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a rise of 170 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 75 point rise tomorrow morning.



Local economic news



The seasonally adjusted balance on goods and services surplus increased $3.012 billion to $5.630 billion in September.



Company news



Coles (ASX:COL) Supermarkets increased sales by 6.8 per cent in the first financial year of operations. This was mainly driven by increased Own Brand penetration and the roll-out of tailored ranges, as well as greater at-home consumption and pantry stocking seen in response to Covid-19. Supermarkets EBIT increased by 10.7 per cent and Coles Online grew sales by 18.1 per cent. Their Liquor business reported sales growth of 8 per cent. Shares in Coles (ASX:COL) closed 2.01 per cent higher at $18.26.



Baby Bunting’s (ASX:BBN) Dandenong South Distribution Centre has been closed temporarily for inspection and treatment after finding insects in a shipping container. The company is working closely with the Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE).



Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) has partnered with Hudson Institute of Medical Research and a collaboration with The Australian National University that has led to the formation of the new Australian drug development company called Pharmorage Pty Ltd.



Synlait Milk (ASX:SM1) has signed a manufacturing supply agreement with an established, global category leader.. Commercial production is currently projected to start mid-2022, expected to have a positive impact on earnings from FY23.



Best and worst performers of the day



The best-performing sector is Healthcare closed 2.8 per cent, while the worst performing sector is Energy the sector shedding 0.6 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Ingham’s (ASX:ING) rising 16.1 per cent to $3.31, followed by shares in Iress (ASX:IRE) and Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT).



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) closed 8.2 per cent lower to $7.96, followed by shares in Pendal Group (ASX:PDL) and CSR (ASX:CSR).



Asian markets



Higher: Japan’s Nikkei has added 1.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has added 2.6 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has added 0.95 per cent.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,908 an ounce.

Iron ore price is 0.2 down at US$116.91

Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.50 per cent.

Light crude is US$0.73 lower at US$38.42 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 71.64US cents.



