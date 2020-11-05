Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) help establish dedicated septic shock company

Clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) has partnered with Hudson Institute of Medical Research and a collaboration with The Australian National University that has led to the formation of the new Australian drug development company called Pharmorage Pty Ltd.



Pharmorage is looking to develop a better treatment for septic shock.



The same drug technology platform with its anti-inflammatory actions is seen as having application to a growing number of autoimmune diseases, also in urgent need of better treatments.



STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) signalling has emerged in recent years as playing a key role in the inflammatory process associated with viral and bacterial infections, cancer and cell damage in general.



In the process it has become an important new drug target in chronic inflammatory diseases as well as hyper-inflammatory diseases such as septic shock.



